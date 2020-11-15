Considering seniors in the 2019-20 graduating class were robbed of a normal prom and graduation due to the pandemic, rising seniors are concerned the same could happen for them. However, Megan Orrange, the student member of North Tonawanda’s Board of Education brought these worries in front of the board in a search for solutions.
Orrange initially spoke about how North Tonawanda High School Students are looking forward to getting back into the classroom more than two days a week. She said students were upset about working hard on their grades and then finding grades wouldn’t matter because classes were drastically changed several months prior to the end of the school year.
This was the policy for several school district, Superintendent Gregory Woytila said. However, other districts used a clean slate method because they felt students who excelled in classes might have seen there average fall by the wayside as schools transitioned to virtual learning.
“Those kids who are working hard could have fallen down and those kids who pour it on in the end of those last two semesters weren’t there,” Woytila said. “At the time, when we went through it, we felt the fairest thing is to not harm or hurt anyone because of COVID.”
A decision on this policy will be made in the future, but as for coming back to school more than a few days a week, this remains to be seen.
Given the recent rise in COVID cases in Western New York, school districts are playing it safe, unsure whether they, like some colleges and universities, will have to return to an online-only leaning model.
Woytila said after 20 weeks, if students were to come back, it would be a daunting challenge, given busing and social distancing.
Orrange went on to speak about how students brought up concerns about prom and graduation and alternative plans. She offered a plan to utilize a school football field, allowing people to socially distance. Family members would be socially distanced in nearby stands while all would be wearing masks.
“They talked about prom and still wanting that to happen,” Orrange said. “The graduating class last year didn’t get their prom. There was talk about it being outside. Again, not inside. There was people talking about doing a prom through NT, where you have multiple different prom locations and you can move around NT doing that.”
Woytila replied that this past spring’s drive-through graduation was a quick solution a unique problem.
He later said the idea of holding a prom outdoors would require social distancing between people, one of many hurdles to work through.
