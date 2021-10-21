Niagara University’s “Shots on the Spot” program is still moving forward, albeit with a different focus.
The COVID-19 vaccine promotion effort, which initially began as Rolanda L. Ward, Ph.D. and Kaylyn Townsend canvassing door-to-door with an offer of mobile vaccination clinic has now, as the fight evolves, come to promote booster shots.
At least that’s what the effort has been promoting out of necessity.
Ward and Townsend are working with interns from the University and Buffalo School of Social Work.
Matt Cosmai is a first year student. He’s been canvassing and this past Friday was at the Niagara Falls Housing Authority’s Wrobel Towers.
“It has been a great experience,” he said. “It’s nice to get to meet people and help educate them about Covid and vaccines.
Maddie Borrelli, another UB student, said canvassing has brought some challenges.
“I’ve heard people say they don’t need the booster, ‘I don’t believe in Covid’ ,'' she said. “We just try to educate them.”
The group has also been out to Jordan Gardens as well as handing out literature and speaking to parents at dismissal from Henry J. Kalfas Elementary.
Townsend said people are receptive.
“Usually people are polite,” she said. “If they just just say ‘I’m not interested’ ” that is OK.
In a related effort, another intern, Jesse Rafter, has been busy circulating pamphlets from the League of Women Voters educating people about the five different New York State proposals on the ballot. The deadline for registering for the November 2 election was October 8.
Ward and Townsend are macro social workers associated with the Rose Lee Ostapenko Center for Race, Equity and Mission.
Anyone wishing to register for a vaccination or booster can call 263-5770.
