The Niagara County Community College Student Showcase has become an annual tradition, featuring students working with the help of faculty mentors to create projects highlighting every division on campus.
In its third year, the showcase was not able to be held on campus due to COVID-19, but that did not stop organizers from pushing forward in a virtual format.
“Knowing how much time and passion students pour into these projects, it seemed wasteful not to find a way to give the public at least a taste of what the students intended. Once presented with the new format, many students chose to add additional materials to their posters and abstracts so the public would understand the project's real intention,” says Dr. Matthew Clarcq, professor and chairperson of the student showcase.
In the past, NCCC employees contributed donations that funded monetary prizes for winners in each category. With the complexity of trying to assess projects remotely this year, and judges determined that all 24 participants deserved an equal cut of the prize money. This additional income is likely a welcome boost for financially strapped college students, and well-deserved for the extra effort required to complete projects outside of their normal classroom assignments.
One additional prize will be awarded in the “People’s Choice” category, with the winner receiving $250.
The public is invited to view submissions for the student showcase and vote on their favorite entry through May 1, 2020 by visiting: http://niagaracc.suny.edu/showcase/.
