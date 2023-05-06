The westbound lanes of the Niagara Scenic Parkway will be closed to traffic from the LaSalle Expressway to Buffalo Avenue on Tuesday for paving work.
The closure will be in place from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and motorists traveling westbound should follow the posted detour.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
