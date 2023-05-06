220802 Parkway.jpg

New signs were spotted ready to be set up on the LaSalle Expressway and southern section of the Niagara Scenic Parkway as plans are starting to be made to remove more of the northern section of the Niagara Scenic Parkway.

 JAMES NEISS/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

The westbound lanes of the Niagara Scenic Parkway will be closed to traffic from the LaSalle Expressway to Buffalo Avenue on Tuesday for paving work.

The closure will be in place from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and motorists traveling westbound should follow the posted detour.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.  Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

