Gwendolyn Streeter-Walker believes she can be the "visionary woman of hope" the Niagara Falls City Council needs.
The Niagara Falls native and mother of three and grandmother of 13, has announced her candidacy for one of two open council seats.
Streeter-Walker, who is also a pastor and community advocate, is running in Tuesday's Democratic primary in an effort to secure a spot on the ballot in the November general election.
The first-time candidate is president of Garden and Highland Community Block Club and advocated for the park on Garden Avenue. She is also the founder of Royal Christian Faith Center.
"The people of Niagara Falls deserve honesty and truthfulness from the council," she sad. "I have a lot of love for our city. For a long time, our city has longed for a true diverse representation on the council. I believe I can be the first to provide that missing perspective. A woman of color has never served on the city council."
Streeter-Walker noted that the city faces many difficult challenges, including infrastructure needs, rising crime, drugs and a lack of economic development in underserved areas. She said rehabbing city owned properties, improving education for children and developing youth recreation and enrichment programs, services for the homeless and family community centers are among her priorities if she is elected.
"The people of Niagara Falls need a new approach. I humbly ask the people for the opportunity to serve them with integrity and honest leadership working together to advance the interest of all residents of Niagara Falls," she said.
Streeter-Walker holds an associate of arts degree and paralegal certificate from Triton College, a bachelor of arts in applied behavioral science from National Louis University in Chicago, Illinois and in ministry from Rahma Institute of Theology. She also had two years of studies in organizational management form Concordia University.
Streeter-Walker is a member of the NAACP, Lions Club and the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center.
"My work ethic will allow me to make educated decisions concerning our city, help with solving problems, and help with urban planning and improving the quality of life for residents. Niagara Falls is a great place to live, work, and raise a family," she said.
