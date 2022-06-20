The Youngstown Business & Professional Association is hosting its 12th annual Beginning of Summer Street Dance & Car Cruise from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Main and Hinman streets.
The free family event features music by the Thurman Brothers Band with dancing on Main Street as well as classic cars on Hinman Street, vendors, food stations, popcorn, pony rides, clowns, face painting and a children's corner. Free beach balls will also be offered.
