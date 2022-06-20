YBPA Celebrates 'Youngstown Renaissance' with 11th annual Street Dance & Car Cruise

Young attendees have fun on stage while the band plays on behind them at a past Youngstown Street Dance.

 Photo by Wayne Peters

The Youngstown Business & Professional Association is hosting its 12th annual Beginning of Summer Street Dance & Car Cruise from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Main and Hinman streets.

The free family event features music by the Thurman Brothers Band with dancing on Main Street as well as classic cars on Hinman Street, vendors, food stations, popcorn, pony rides, clowns, face painting and a children's corner. Free beach balls will also be offered.

