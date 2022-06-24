St. John’s Episcopal Church, overlooking the Niagara River on Main and Chestnut streets in Youngstown, will hold its Strawberry Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The community event returns after a hiatus due to the pandemic. Homemade strawberry shortcake made with local berries, freshly baked shortcake and real whipped cream will be served. Grilled foods will be prepared and served by the Youngstown Lions Club, Donuts D. Clown will be on hand from noon to 3 p.m. for children of all ages and the Nickel City Blues Band will perform starting at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.