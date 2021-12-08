STR hearing draws divided opinions

Members of the Falls Planning Board heard both the pros and the cons on the latest attempt by some City Council members to amend the city's zoning code and change the way short-term, vacation and transient rental properties (STRs) are regulated.
The lines of the debate were sharply drawn between local STR operators, and their association, and a group of largely LaSalle-based neighbors.
Andrea Fortin Nossavage, who told the board she owns an STR out-of-state and lives in LaSalle, urged the approval of the zoning code changes proposed by the council.
"Putting businesses in R1 (residentially zoned) neighborhoods has created a lot of consternation in our neighborhoods," Fortin Nossavage said.
She complained to the board about a lack of enforcement of current STR requirements and suggested that the recent loss of two STR operators, running for seats on the City Council, had been a referendum on the issue.
"The will of the community has been heard," Fortin Nossavage said. "It was expressed in the election."
That comment brought a sharp rebuke from one of the STR owner council candidates, Colin Ligammari.
"The election was about equity, not STRs," Ligammari shot back at Fortin Nossavage.
Ligammari, who currently owns and operates two STR properties, located outside of the boundaries for such rentals that would be established in the new zoning code amendments, said the city would denying property owners citywide a chance to participate in the tourism economy.
"By zoning STRs into only downtown, you will force these dollars out of LaSalle," Ligammari said. "You'll be denying those dollars to the four single moms I employ and to dozens of contractors."
But LaSalle resident Laura Rotella complained that STRs are driving up the costs of housing in neighborhoods.
"They have the potential to be destabilizing," Rotella told the planning board.
Former City Council Member Ezra Scott raised concerns that the proposed STR zone would gentrify what are currently predominantly low-income neighborhoods.
Cherish Beals, president of the local STR association, told the planning board that short-term rentals bring $18 million a year into the city. and she suggested that the LaSalle neighbors support of the new ordinance was driven more by "a dispute among neighbors" than sound policy arguments.
In September, council members voted 4-1 to impose their third moratorium in less than two years on new permits for STRs and similar rental properties. The moratorium extended a ban on new STR permits, that was originally approved on June 1 and had been set to expire on Sept. 16.
The current moratorium will now expire on March 22.
In January 2020, the council imposed a moratorium on the issuance of new STR permits to allow for a review and update of the current short-term, vacation and transient rental ordinance. Members of the council and Mayor Robert Restaino said at that time that the review was necessary to address an explosion in the number of applications filed in the last two years by property owners seeking to operate short-term tourist rentals.
But a new STR ordinance, proposed by the mayor, failed to be enacted in September 2020, after both the county and city planning boards declined to recommend it. The Falls City Council was unable to muster the votes required, at that time, to override the planning boards’ objections.
The June moratorium was touted as necessary to make another attempt to update the city’s STR ordinance. In July, City Council Chair Kenny Tompkins and Council Member John Spanbauer unveiled their version of a new STR law, which largely rewrite the current ordinance that governs STRs.
In the failed 2020 proposal, Restaino had sought to increase the regulations on short-term, tourist and transient rental properties. The mayor’s proposal would have imposed limits on where short-term rentals could operate, required new permits for current STRs, added yearly fees and inspections and required operators to collect the same taxes that currently apply to hotels, motels and bed and breakfast inns.
The Tompkins-Spanbauer proposal incorporates many of the mayor’s ideas. Those include the imposition of yearly fees and inspections, with the fees to be used to hire a specialized STR compliance service provider or vendor to manage the new regulations.
Operators would also be required to collect the same taxes that currently apply to hotels, motels and bed and breakfast inns and would be limited on where their STRs could be located.
However, the proposed new ordinance would allow for a yearly review of those limits by the City Council and would grandfather current operators whose STRs are located outside the proposed boundaries. The boundaries are also close to double in size to those that were previously proposed.
The proposed STR zone would be bounded by 19th Street, Buffalo Avenue, the state park, Findlay Drive and Ontario Avenue.
Both the city and county planning boards have to review the proposed zoning code changes before the City Council can take final action on them. The county board approved the changes at a meeting in mid-October.
City Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur previously told the city planning board members that the new boundary design had been praised by county planning board members during their review.
Erica Prince, who told the board members that she attend college in the Buffalo area, and then stayed here because of the cost of living, said STRs have given her unlimited opportunities.
"I had a long-term rental and my tenant trashed my home," Prince said.
When she told that story to the owners of an STR while she was vacationing in Jamaica, they told here to switch to a short-term rental.
"Ever since then, I've prospered," Prince said. "It allowed me to transition to a full-time entrepreneur. I'm the first in my family to own a home."
