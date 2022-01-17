A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday following a winter storm that dumped 20 inches of snow in some parts of Niagara County on Monday.
The National Weather Service Buffalo office was calling for another 3 to 6 inches overnight with blowing snow conditions in the morning. Winds gusts as high as 45 mph were expected.
On Monday, the hamlet of Rapids in the Town of Lockport recorded Niagara County’s top snowfall of 21 inches, according to numbers posted at 5 p.m. by the National Weather Service Buffalo. Other areas in the city and town of Lockport saw 20 inches to 18 inches of snowfall. Lewiston also recorded 20 inches on the eastern side of the county. Niagara Falls received 17 inches of snow. Across the county, snowfall totals ranged from 21 inches to 15 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Many local school districts announced Tuesday closings Monday night, including Niagara Falls, Lockport, North Tonawanda, Lockport, Niagara-Wheatfield and Royalton-Hartland.
As the snow fell in the early morning hours of Monday, several municipalities called for driving bans, including Lockport, North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls. Niagara County officials issued a travel advisory for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.
By 2:30 p.m. it was still snowing and the Niagara Falls driving ban remained in place. In DeVeaux, neighbors were helping neighbors. Snow depth measured 21 inches. By 4:30 p.m., city officials had downgrade the driving ban to a travel advisory.
Clear walks were available on a spotty basis. Lewiston Road, and College Avenue heading east were open and clear. Nothing else was even if the Maple Avenue School lights still flashed warning motorists not to exceed 20 mph on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
On College, Dennis Jakubczyk cleared his walk.
“We’ve lived here eight years,” Jakubczyk, who works at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, said. “Great neighborhood but I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Around the corner on Macklem, Josh Jiminez worked to clear snow from the walk and sidewalk even if the street wasn’t plowed and likely wouldn’t be any time soon.
Heading up Macklem to Dorchester, Dan and Alex Morello were just about finished clearing their driveway. Alex wielded a mean snowbrush clearing a minivan for his dad, the city controller.
“It was a lot of work,” Morello said.
Around the corner on Lewiston Road came the impossible, Lenny LeBlanc finishing his driveway alone, with a shovel.
“This is my third time out,” he said. “I keep going in to rest.”
There is no sign of activity at the DeVeaux Woods State Park ice rink but the road into the park was plowed and there were a couple vehicles parked in the driveway.
