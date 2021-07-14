County officials closed a portion of West Canal Marina and Park on Tonawanda Creek Road in Pendleton Wednesday to clean up storm damage.
“We have several trees that came down during the thunderstorm or were severely damaged and need to be taken down and we have crews out there now,” Niagara County Department of Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal said. “The marina is fine and will remain open, but we need to close the area with the picnic shelters and playground."
One automobile that was parked in the lot was severely damaged by a falling tree but no one was hurt.
“This was a major weather event that did more damage than we initially thought and public safety in our parks is always our number one concern,” said Meal. “We can hopefully get our work done and reopen soon, but the crews have a lot to do.”
