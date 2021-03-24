A mother and daughter-owned farm bakery in Middleport is awaiting approval from the Town of Hartland Town Board to expand the agri-business.
Following an April public hearing, co-owners of Stone Hollow Farm and Carriage House Bakery in Middleport, Margaret Darroch and her daughter, Jeanna Leuer, may be given the go-ahead to hire additional employees, add parking spaces, build a pavilion for outdoor dining, accept stops from local tour buses and erect a new bakery building.
The zoning requirement the farm and bakery is seeking is called an agri-business zone, a step between agricultural and commercial in the Town of Hartland.
“It’s an opportunity for people who are going to start an outside business,” Hartland Supervisor Ross Annable said in regard to the zoning. “We decided to put something in place with a pigeon hole for it.”
Darroch is a native of Middleport, but her family moved away to states as far away as Kentucky and Indiana before she purchased the farm in 1999. In December of 2013 the bakery opened its doors and since that time both Darroch and Leuer have been baking more than 15 varieties of bread, as well as, preparing hot meals – made from scratch – and partnering with other local farms for meat, honey, jam and dairy.
“We love what we do,” Darroch said. Currently the store is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“A lot of people really like coming out here,” Leuer said. “We only have shop hours one day a week, but a lot of our customers – even people from Pendleton, who like taking the drive out here to come and see – then get their food, their dairy, their meat. So, we are planning on adding a lunch menu on Saturday, as well.”
“It’s a reason to come out and get their groceries for the week, then get lunch and hang out and watch the animals.”
Pending approval, the two would like to expand to two shifts every day, staying open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and one shift, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.
“The ultimate plan would be to put in a public restroom and then a bigger pavilion out back where we can do demonstrations and classes. It will just really open up how many people we can have on the property,” said Leuer. “People really want to come out to the country and see farms. That trend isn’t going away, it’s actually increasing.”
The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. April 8 at the Town of Hartland Town Hall, 8942 Ridge Road, Gasport.
