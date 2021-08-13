Still burning to serve at 100 years

The Wendelville Fire Company celebrates 100 years of service this year. Members of the century-old organization looked back on their own experience in the fire company, including Elmer Walter who joined in 1951, though not through any initiative of his own.
The fire company will host a Centennial Field Day at 3 p.m. today at 7340 Campbell Boulevard, Pendleton, with music, parade and fireworks, as well as demonstrations from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and Frontier Skydivers.
“I got in because growing up my father was a chapter member when they started out. They sent me a card when I was out in the service,” Walter said. “Told me I’m a member of the fire company. I was in the Army. I couldn’t do anything! Came home, we went to a meeting, showed the card and you’re member. 1951.”
In those days it was, “neighbor helping neighbor,” Walter said.
“Back when I was going, if the alarm went off, I would go just as I am,” he said, noting his T-shirt and shorts. “When we started out you might have had 10 raincoats on a truck. Maybe six to eight boots, different sizes. Helmets. … You fought fires the way you were dressed.”
Firefighting has evolved over the years, said Elmer’s son, Mark Walter, president of WFC. He noted that training is now far-more intense than years before.
“The hours of training. When they (his father) came in the fire service, they trained themselves, you go back a 100 years or even 50 years ago, they trained themselves,” Mark Walter said. “When I came in in 1976, I believe it was the first time there was any kind of state mandated training. It was a 36 hours essentials course. Those hours just inflated. Today for an interior firefighter there’s roughly 150 hours, approximately. The exterior portion of that is between 70 and 80 hours. It’s very time consuming.”
At this moment, the company has purchased a 2004 ladder-truck for $225,000 and equipped it for another $125,000, the very first ladder truck for Wendelville.
Don Lanternier, a former active member of WFC, was also present. He talked about the experience of being part of the fire company back then.
“The ride on the back of the truck. That was thrilling. Going down the road at 50, 60 miles,” Lanternier said. “If you hit a bump, your raincoat flapping in the wind. If you’re a real cool fireman you didn’t pull your hip boots all the way up, you had to fold them down to knee level. All the old timers pulled the hip boots to their knees.”
“It was a dedicated service to the town,” he said. “We wanted to put something back in the community. We had no fire hydrants, it was very basic, one fire truck for the entire Town of Pendleton. Elmer and I and some of the other old guys made it is what it is through the fundraising and the hard work and the dedication of the volunteer fireman. Now we have three halls, equipment – I can’t even mention it all now – but much better fire protection.”
