You know spring is right around the corner when St. Patrick’s Day parades are coming up.
The O’Riordan St. Patrick’s Day parade has been held going on 12 years now, except in 2021, in the memory of former Youngstown mayor Neil Riordan who died in 2011. He put in 32 years of service to the village, 22 years as a member of the village board before serving as mayor for 10 years.
“He would go to every business on a regular basis and see how you were doing,” said Cheryl Irish-Butera, the president of the Youngstown Business & Professional Association, which puts on this parade. “He could help people feel better about what they’re doing.”
“Last year was fantastic,” added Dotty Riordan, Neil’s wife and vice-president of the YBPA, which had encouraged attendees to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people due to their war with Russia. “Everyone wanted to be out by that time. I hope Mother Nature cooperates this year.”
The parade route starts on Hinman Street, marches north on Main Street to Faulkner Park, and ends in front of the Ontario House.
YBPA liaison and Town of Porter councilman Timothy Adamson will again serve as grand marshal. Old Fort Niagara Director Robert Emerson will lead the parade with fort soldiers who will perform a call to arms ceremony in remembrance of Riordan.
People and organizations participating in this parade so far include:
• Elected officials from the Town of Porter and Village of Youngstown.
• The Youngstown and Ransomville volunteer fire companies
• The Village of Youngstown Police Department.
• Youngstown Lions Club
• U.S. Coast Guard Station Niagara
• First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown
• The MacKenzie Highlanders’ Pipes and Drums
• Niagara Clown Alley
• The Dance Shop Dance Studio
• The McCarthy School of Irish Dancers
• VFW Post #313
• The Youngstown Free Library
• Lower Niagara Moose Lodge 584
• Porter Empty Return
• This Must Be The Place Guesthouse
“We’ve grown substantially since we started,” Dottie Riordan said. “Every year it gets a little bit better.”
The parade first started in 2012 with just one decorated shopping cart as a float from the former Melloni’s Market which drew between 50 and 75 attendees. Riordan said shopping cart floats are an option people can use, but they do get very creative with what they do.
Alongside the parade, MaKenzie Highlanders will be performing at the Main and Lockport Streets intersection before going inside the Stone Jug and the Youngstown Diner will be serving cream of potato soup to bystanders.
“Its very unique, fun, free, its very Youngstown,” Irish-Butera said.
The best float/individual/group will be judged by the honorable David Truesdale. There will be a children’s prize donated by Old Fort Niagara, an adult prize basket offered by the YBPA featuring various donations from participating businesses, and prizes for both groups donated by Niagara County Legislator Irene Myers.
Parade entrees will be accepted up to the day of the parade, who start lining up on Hinman Street at 11:30 a.m. before the parade starts at noon.
For more information, call 716-745-7989 or go to the parade event page on Facebook.
