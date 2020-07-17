LOCKPORT — Three special additions to the Erie Canal were installed on Friday to memorialize a famous historical Lockport photo.
Sculptor Susan Geissler, who is based in Youngstown, installed the first three sculptures she has been commissioned to do in a series of 14. The three statues are part of a monument based off an 1897 photograph depicting a dozen lock tenders, a young girl and a photographer.
Lockport Locks Heritage Corp commissioned Geissler to construct the sculptures.
Geissler said there were 13 steps involved with creating the sculptures and the process took around a year for her part and then nine months at the foundry.
With the sculptures, Geissler said she is "very happy" with how they turned out.
She said a fourth sculpture memorializing the photographer has been finished, but that one will be installed with the other four she will be working on, which she expects will be installed next year.
Geissler thanked the Lockport Locks Heritage Corp for giving her the opportunity to create the sculptures.
"It's an honor. I'me honored they asked me to do this," she said.
One of the sculptures installed on Friday was on Tom O'Hara, and Michael O'Malley, his great grandson, was happy with how the sculpture turned out.
"It's a great addition to all of the work they've been doing with the revitalization of all the original locks," he said.
David Kinyon, president of the Lockport Locks Heritage Corp., said the sculptures weigh 275 pounds each.
The sculptures were bolted down to the Lockport Locks stairway and illumination is being installed.
Kinyon told the newspaper earlier this month the Lockport Locks Heritage Corp is also looking to identify funding to complete the Flight of Five restoration project. The three middle locks, Locks 68, 69 and 70, have all been rehabilitated and the two end ones have to be rehabilitated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.