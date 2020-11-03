The Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity, located at Stella Niagara in Lewiston will join more than 175 congregations of women religious in praying for peace for 24 hours on Election Day.
The idea originated following a day of prayer for the provincial council of the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province (SSNDCP). Reflecting on their vision statement “responding to urgent needs and living the Gospel call to justice and peace”, Sister Mary Kay Brooks, council member, was overwhelmed with the call for peace, especially during election time.
A joint letter from the provincials of SSND was sent to each member of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR) inviting them to collaborate in praying for peace in our country, safety for poll workers and safety for those voting on November 3.
All are invited to join thousands of Sisters in prayers for peace today.
The Franciscan Sisters at Stella Niagara commit themselves to human rights, ecological harmony and global peace. Since May, 2020, the convent’s tower bell rings out at 10 a.m. each day as the sisters pray for those impacted by the COVID19 pandemic, for all the first responders and health care workers, and for an end to the suffering caused by the pandemic.
At that time, the Sisters’ leadership proclaimed, “We are taking our powerhouse of prayer from the inside to the outside … a powerful moment when a community comes together and our energy is directed to a common purpose.” Now, the powerhouse of prayer turns itself to pray for peace for our country.
