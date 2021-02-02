Steinbeck scholar comments on 'Of Mice and Men' controversy

While the Newfane School District grapples with a student's objection to "Of Mice and Men," a John Steinbeck scholar is speaking up on the classic's behalf.
“There’s a long history of Steinbeck’s books being banned or being debated. A lot of controversy,” Nicholas Taylor said on Monday. “Steinbeck was no stranger to controversy, but his philosophy was he wanted to people to understand one another, and he felt the way to do that best was to present them as they are.”
The characters stand as what could be called stereotypes, but are arguably realistic characters of the time, Taylor of the Martha Heasley Cox Center for Steinbeck Studies in San Jose State University, further explained. Sexism and racism, in the forms of slurs, as well as, the exploitation of the mentally challenged, runs rampant on this imaginary ranch.
Taylor said he first read the book in middle school.
Newfane student Madison Woodruff, 16, recently spoke out about the novella being taught within the district. She has since said that she was afraid of the hate that built itself up on social media, but was encouraged by other students who felt the same way, but didn’t say anything.
“My main concern is that kids are feeling uncomfortable, and I feel uncomfortable, and I feel if you’re reading a book in school, where school is supposed to be a safe place, you can’t make kids feel uncomfortable because of a book we’re reading,” Woodruff said.
High School Principal Dan Bedette said last week the school in no way condones racist or bigoted behavior from its students — and also that literature is a way to “confront” bigotry.
Steinbeck wrote the novella “Of Mice and Men,” which was published in 1937, and then adapted into a play that same year. The story is about two migrant workers, George and Lenny, who begin working on a ranch in California.
A dynamic duo, Lenny is strong, but also mentally challenged in a time when no social system exists to care for him. He follows George, who promised Lenny’s only remaining family to take care of him, and the two share a deep friendship. In the days of the Great Depression, it is the only thing they have.
The ranch is occupied by a variety of characters. Candy, the aging, one handed “swamper” who can’t look forward to social security after his working years are done; Crooks, an African-American, who sleeps in a small lean-to, separate from the white men; Curley, the psychopathic heir to the ranch; his wife, who is unnamed; and Candy’s dog, who is shot early on for being old and useless.
“It was really important to Steinbeck to not downplay the casual racism that the white characters in the community had,” Taylor, the scholar said. “In his time, he never had to justify using that word, because it was in such common circulation. Steinbeck died in 1968 and this book was published in 1937. Black people were still being lynched in the 1930s. I think Steinbeck would’ve felt something was missing if he wrote a scene and a character like Curley called Crooks something other than that word, because that’s what someone like Curley would’ve done.”
Steinbeck’s work was the second most frequently banned book in the public school curriculum in the 1990s. It was placed on the banned list for the country of Ireland as early as 1953 for its vulgar language, though that ban has been lifted since. Bans in Syracuse, Indiana in 1974; Oil City, Pennsylvania in 1977; Grand Blanc, Michigan in 1979 and Continental, Ohio in 1980 followed for the same reason.
Recently though, the challenges against the book have been thrown because of its use of racial slurs. It was challenged as required reading in the high school of Grandville, Michigan in 2002, as well as in Normal, Illinois in 2003, and in December of 2020 administrators at Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, told their staff to stop teaching the book, citing that families and staff had complained about racist stereotypes and slurs.
Taylor maintained that Steinbeck was not a racist. He noted the author portrays Crooks as a kind of hero, and Curley, the rich, white man, is painted in a harsher light.
“When you understand that Steinbeck’s primary concern was to show Curley as he is, you start to understand why he used that word. And that doesn’t make it any less offensive and by no means dismisses the feelings that the student in your community had and continues to have,” he said. “She’s absolutely justified in having those feelings, and I think Steinbeck would’ve said she was completely justified, though he would’ve added, ‘And that’s entirely my point.’ ”
“This is an abhorrent way to refer to a fellow human, and once we see it, we can call it out for what it is and correct it.”
Every year, over 700,000 copies of, “Of Mice and Men,” are sold and it is one of the most widely taught books in the U.S., which is probably one of the reason it’s so often challenged, but Taylor said he likes that people are objecting to its use.
“He would’ve been absolutely opposed to sheltering children from controversial material, because he didn’t believe in that,” Taylor said. “But you can’t learn if you feel unsafe, it’s very important to have a safe environment for learning and that’s why educators take this kind of comment very seriously.”
“I mean, people have been teaching Steinbeck for 75 years now. Let’s move on. There’s lots of stuff to read, and I don’t think Steinbeck will ever fall out of the cannon completely. There’s no reason every seventh-grader should have to read ‘Of Mice and Men.’ ”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.