Niagara County Legislator Owen Steed will host his annual Thanksgiving Dinner for local families on Monday, but rather than a sit down dinner, residents will pick up dinners to take home and enjoy. Steed said the format change was primarily based on the rise in COVID-19 cases.
“We are always happy to provide families with a great Thanksgiving dinner that includes turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, beans, and so on,” said Steed. “But we also want to keep everyone safe as we enter the holiday season so it seemed best to do this year’s dinner as takeout.”
The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building, 3001 Ninth St. in Niagara Falls. All are welcome and masks are required for entry.
“I want to thank the Niagara Falls Police Department, the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, Electric City Lodge and NCCC for sponsoring our Thanksgiving event,” said Steed. “Although I wish we were all enjoying this meal together, I am still happy we can provide a great dinner to our community members.”
