Amid the pandemic, many people have had trouble remaining creative as they're forced to stay at home for days on end. One North Tonawanda student has been working to not only remain creative, but develop imagery related to the pandemic.
Crista Sukennik, a Buffalo State graduate from North Tonawanda, is now one of the finalists for the national AdAge magazine’s Young Creatives Cover Contest, as well as the only student to enter it.
The contest encourages those under 30 who enter to create a cover that celebrates creativity in these dark times, but the cover should also address the struggles of the advertising and marketing industry. Sukennik said the idea for her cover is really about something many working professionals have had to deal with.
“I thought about how during quarantine one of the main forms of communication was video calls,” Sukennik said. “And, we all know the Zoom set up with all the different rectangles. I compared that to how a window looks with all the different panes. I thought that would be a cool comparison to make and also to draw little people in there to show each person behind a video call has their own story. And, this gives them hope to have it show someone from the inside of the window looking out to the outside, to better days.”
When she originally entered, there were a few other ideas that Sukennik considered, though she felt there weren’t very good. There were three designs entered but two of them didn’t make it. Her other ideas were illustrations, while the current one incorporates a photo, showing how to get from one point to another in quarantine was not just a straight line. Now people have to be more creative and innovative, she said.
Some of the challenges she faced in creating the cover design was balancing school work while coming up with these ideas. Though she was stuck at home, it was a different time for her to live in. Like many people who have been facing burnout during quarantine, Sukennik said this has been a slow process.
“For me personally, I find that drawing, doodling, and letting myself be creative everyday helps,” Sukennik said. “Especially, in ways where you’re just doing it for yourself, just for practice, not necessarily for a project or anything. Now that I’m out of school, just being creative and coming up with concepts and art forms that aren’t graded. It is difficult, but it can be really fun, just to do it for yourself.”
