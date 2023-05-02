Hundreds of firearms are in the hands of local law enforcement in the Falls as a result of a statewide gun buyback program conducted Saturday.
The local buyback effort, funded by New York Attorney General Letitia James and conducted by Falls police, saw 505 firearms turned in here, with the weapons coming from throughout the Niagara Region and Western New York.
Mayor Robert Restaino said when he arrived at the buyback location at mid-morning Saturday, a large crowd was gathered.
“And it wasn’t all Niagara Falls residents,” the mayor said. “They were coming from all over Western New York. We even had someone in line from Rochester.”
This was the largest community gun buyback event ever hosted by the attorney general’s office. Held simultaneously in nine communities throughout the state, it took in more than 3,000 guns.
Since 2019, James’ guy buybacks have brought in more than 7,000 guns.
“Gun violence has caused so many avoidable tragedies and robbed us of so many innocent New Yorkers,” the attorney general said. “Through our partnership with local law enforcement and public officials, we were able to organize this historic, single-day gun buyback event. Every gun that we removed out of Niagara Falls homes and off the streets is a potential tragedy averted and another step in protecting communities throughout New York state.”
Statewide, the buyback collected 185 assault rifles, 1,656 handguns and 823 long guns. At the Niagara Falls event, 19 assault rifles, 280 handguns and 106 long guns were collected on Saturday.
“It’s not the full answer for solving the proliferation of guns, but it is a tool,” Restaino said. “We appreciate the commitment of Attorney General James to reduce guns in our city. This program continues that commitment and we are pleased to partner with her in this effort.”
The program garnered strong support from a host of organizations looking to stem the number of guns in communities nationwide.
“New York continues to be a national leader in smart, effective gun laws. And as a result, it has one of the lowest gun death rates in the country — 63% below the national average,” said David Pucino, deputy chief counsel at the Giffords Law Center. “Attorney General James’s leadership has been critical to New York’s success in fighting gun violence, but there is more work to do. This weekend’s buyback will get more potentially dangerous guns off the streets. And while we can never know whose lives will be saved by this initiative, we know fewer families will be victimized by gun violence.”
