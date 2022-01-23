State officials announced Sunday that COVID-19 cases dropped 50% compared to the prior seven days.
In addition, new Covid hospitalization admissions also dropped 25% compared to the past seven days.
"Our hard work to confront the winter surge is paying off, but this is no time to let up," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Let's keep using the tools that will help stop the spread, protect our vulnerable loved ones, and keep our schools and businesses open. Please get your second vaccine dose if you haven't already, get the booster, and continue to wear a mask. Parents and guardians, please get your children vaccinated and boosted if they're eligible."
New positive cases of COVID-19 dropped by nearly 1,000 cases over the past week, according to numbers released by the Niagara County Health Department on Wednesday.
From Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, the county say 3,041 new Covid cases. There were 4,035 new positive cases over the course of the previous week.
More recently, Western New York’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population was 128.28 on Saturday, down from 146.56 on Thursday. There were 223 new COVID-19 cases reported in Niagara County on Saturday as well.
The omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation.
The newest state COVID-19 testing site is up and running at Niagara County Community College.
The NCCC site is in Building G and its hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at https://tinyurl.com/427uu6kr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.