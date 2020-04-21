State's taking regional approach to restart

BUFFALO — Before a visit with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo stopped in Buffalo where he held his daily COVID-19 briefing and announced plans to reopen the state's economy on a region-by-region basis.
Leading the effort in the Western New York region will be Buffalo native Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has been assigned by Cuomo to work with local leaders in monitoring public health data which will guide the process for reopening businesses in Niagara and Erie counties and across the region.
"We're going to ask that she take charge of the Western New York: monitoring public health issues, make sure if there's a problem in terms of public health, we're marshaling all the resources from across the state to help Western New York and also to start to work on reimagining and reopening plan for Western New York," Cuomo said.
The state is adopting a regional approach because, just like from state to state across the country, Cuomo said different regions in New York are at different levels in terms of number of cases, hospitalization rates and deaths.
"The North Country has a totally different situation than New York City," he said. "Central New York has a different situation. We operate as one state, but we also have to understand variations and you do want to get this economy open as soon as possible."
Cuomo said Hochul will work with local officials to assess key health indicators to determine if the region's rates of infection and hospitalization are continuing to ascend, have reached a plateau or are on the decline. He noted that the Centers for Disease Control recommends at least two weeks of declining numbers before considerations can be made for lifting restrictions. He indicated that while it appears the New York City area is now entering a period of decline where the virus spread is concerned, Western New York, as evidenced by recent numbers in counties like Erie, appear to be starting to flatten out while not yet declining.
"We operate as one state, but we also have to understand variations and you do want to get this economy open as soon as possible, and if a situation is radically different in one part of the state than another part of the state, take that into consideration," Cuomo said.
Falls Mayor Robert Restaino welcomed the governor's announcement, noting the need for regional coordination.
"It had to be a coordinated effort," the mayor said. "I would love to flip a switch (and restart the economy), but I recognized the public health piece."
Restaino, who has a close relationship with Hochul, said her appointment to lead the re-opening efforts in Western New York was a good sign for the region.
"We know the lieutenant governor is a Western New Yorker. She is intimately familiar with the city of Niagara Falls," Restaino said. "She knows the difficult budget issues we face with the downturn in the hospitality industry. She gets it about Niagara Falls. We're going to be part of a regional framework and I'm happy to have her be our point person. I'm happy to engage in a conversation with her and others."
Officials reported seven more deaths in Erie County since Monday, bringing the total to 125. Niagara County reported another death on Tuesday as well. Across the state, a total of 481 people died from the virus, including 452 who were hospitalized at the time of their death.
"We have variety across the state of New York and you have to watch each one of those individual curves and when does that reach and hit a high point and where is that?" Cuomo said.
We've been watching the spread all across the state because this is like stamping out a brush fire," Cuomo added. "You need to run to where the fire is and put it out there so we were watching for a spread of the fire from downstate to upstate."
At Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, officials have seen some coronavirus cases holding steady for a couple of weeks.
"Over the last couple of weeks we've had six to eight (tested positive patients) at any given time," Memorial President and CEO Joseph Ruffolo said.
Since the start of the outbreak, Memorial has had 160 suspected coronavirus patients, with 41 of them ultimately testing positive for the virus. Of those 41 COVID-19 patients, 29 have been discharged and are "home recovering."
"That number is a lot lower than I had feared," Ruffolo said.
In a spot of what he described as "good news," Cuomo reported the number of new diagnosis was continuing to decline, down to 1,300 across the state on Monday.
"Our definition of good has changed here. Good is now not terrible," he said.
Cuomo said his administration intends to continue to follow the same main rule it has been following for weeks in response to the virus: "Do no harm."
It's an approach Restaino has also embraced.
"We don't want to rush to do something without the public health piece," he said. "We have to be careful. How do we (re-open) in the most intelligent way?
The governor said it was important, from a health standpoint, for residents to continue to follow social distancing practices and act responsibly so the state does not "go backwards" where the spread of the virus is concerned.
Cuomo said the focus on the reopening should not be on getting back to normal, but to build better as seen after such tragedies like 9/11 and the Sandy Hook Hurricane.
"Let's not just talk about reopening. Let's not go all through this and all we're going to do is to go back to where we were," Cuomo said. "How do you use this as an opportunity to learn the lessons and build back better?"
