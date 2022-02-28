While most local school districts have confirmed their shift to optional mask wearing on Wednesday, several questions remain.
Some superintendents from local districts have noted that they are still awaiting guidance from the state in regard to policies tied to mask wearing. These include busing, music and gym classes, social distancing in the classroom, as well as, policies in the cafeteria.
Moments after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the lifting of the statewide masking requirement in schools on Sunday afternoon, Niagara County officials said they would not be enforcing masks in schools.
“It will then be left to individual counties to decide whether to continue such a mandate," a release stated. "We have previously said that Niagara County would not continue that mandate if the decision were left to us. We continue to hold that view and want to be clear that Niagara County will NOT be implementing any local mask mandate for our schools.”
Even with the shift to optional face masks, there are still many questions local school districts need to have answered.
“Please be patient with us,” Superintendent Hanks Stopinski of Roy-Hart said in regard to the residents in his district. “We want the masks off, but they have to understand that there are at least a dozen issues that were tied to those masks being on.”
Stopinski said that as of Monday morning, the state officials were talking about all these questions, but that the deadline to answer them is coming quickly.
“The masks are off now,” he said. “So what do we do about gym class and music class? Cafeteria and classroom spacing? Moving kids on school buses – and all these things – that were contingent upon the masks being worn and now they’re not?”
Superintendent Tim Carter of the Wilson School District, said the lifting of the mandate will bring about some normalcy. It’s a return to seeing student’s smile, he said.
“It’s difficult to pin learning loss on the wearing of masks,” he said on Monday. “For me, learning loss is based on the fact the kids weren’t in school. … (But) I can tell you there’s a social-emotional impact. I’ve heard over this time from teachers and from students, ‘I can’t wait when masks are off so I can actually see what my kid looks like.’ ”
Carter said it may be hard for teachers to know their students are learning without seeing facial cues.
“How do you get that quizzical look telling you the student doesn’t really understand?” he said. “As a teacher you catch that they don’t really know what’s going on, so you take a moment. Those social cues are huge.”
