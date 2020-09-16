State's positive virus rate drops below 1%

New York's statewide virus infection rate has dipped down again.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that test results from Tuesday showed New York's infection rate dropped below 1% to .87%. The news followed Monday's test data, which showed the state's positivity rate reaching 1% for the first time in 38 days.
"Our numbers continue to remain low, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, who rose to the occasion and ultimately flattened the curve," Cuomo said. "We have been calibrating our reopening based on real-time data, and we will continue to make decisions based on science and facts, because this thing is not over. Having our infection rate come back down to 0.87 is great news for us - we don't want to see our infection rate go over one percent for any period of time. There is no margin for error: It's going to take all of us to keep wearing our masks, washing our hands and remaining socially distant."
In Western New York, the positivity rate for the region dropped .3%, according to the latest data. Numbers from the governor's office showed the region's infection rate was 1.4% on Monday and declined to 1.1% on Tuesday.
Niagara County health officials reported just one new positive case on Tuesday, bringing the total number to date in the county to 1,679. There were 40 active cases reported, including 38 individuals who are isolating at home and two who remain hospitalized. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,538 Niagara County residents have recovered from the disease, which has claimed 101 lives in the county so far.
As of Tuesday, a total of 82,887 people have been tested in Niagara County, according to the health department.
