NEW YORK — The number of people hospitalized in New York because of the coronavirus has climbed back over 1,000, officials said Friday, a figure that has increased in the last month but is still far below the peak level of the spring.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there were 1,023 hospitalizations around the state as of Thursday.
That’s more than double the number that were hospitalized month ago, and the first time since late June that the state has seen that many in hospitals with the virus. At the pandemic's peak in April, nearly 19,000 people were hospitalized.
As is happening around the country to different degrees, New York is seeing an uptick in virus cases as more places like schools and businesses have been opening up.
Statewide, 1,637 people tested positive with the virus on Thursday, on par with where levels have been for the month.
The Niagara County Department of Health reported 15 more positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to date countywide to 2,018.
The health department said there are now 96 active cases in the county, including 90 individuals who are isolating at home and six who are hospitalized.
To date, 1,820 county residents have recovered from the disease. The number of virus-related deaths in the county continues to hold steady at 102. The county has tested 118,280 people since the pandemic began.
