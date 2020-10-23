State to resurface local section of I-190

The state of New York will spend $5.6 million to resurface a section of I-190 from Buffalo Avenue to Witmer Road in the City of Niagara Falls and the Town of Niagara.
The project was announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday as part of a larger state-spending package totaling $357 million for the resurfacing of roadways across the state. Cuomo's office said the funding, to be administered by the New York State Department of Transportation, will support 135 paving projects and resurfacing of roughly 1,740 lane miles of pavements across the state.
Cuomo announced a total of $42.5 million worth of projects in the Western New York, which his office said will result in the resurfacing of 234 lane miles. The I-190 project was the only one scheduled for Niagara County. Additional local projects will be undertaken in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and Erie counties. The Erie County projects will include $12.8 million to resurface I-290 from I-190 to I-90 in the towns of Amherst and Tonawanda and $2.1 million to resurface the Millersport Highway from Route 270 (Campbell Boulevard) to Route 78 (Transit Road).
Cuomo's office said the projects are currently being designed and construction will begin next spring.
"New York continues to lead the nation in demonstrating that infrastructure investments supporting economic growth can be balanced with protecting our precious environmental and natural resources," Cuomo said. "These investments are laying the foundation for sustained growth in tourism and business development while enhancing the resilience of the supporting infrastructure."
