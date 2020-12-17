The state of New York will be cracking down on impaired driving throughout the upcoming holiday travel season.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that state and local law enforcement agencies across New York will be stepping up patrols to crack down on impaired driving as part of an enforcement campaign that will run through Jan. 1. This crackdown is part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" initiative designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes. It is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.
"New York has zero tolerance for impaired driving," Cuomo said. "Motorists who drive under the influence not only put themselves at risk, but endanger the lives of everyone else. Be safe and smart this holiday season, whether you're on the road or not. If you must travel, drive sober or have a plan in place to get where you're going safely."
During the 2019 enforcement campaign, law enforcement throughout the state arrested 5,677 people for impaired driving. In total, 159,133 tickets were issued for vehicle and traffic law violations.
A major component of New York's efforts to combat impaired driving is the STOP-DWI program. STOP-DWI stands for "Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated." The state's STOP-DWI program is the nation's first self-sustaining impaired driving program. The program's efforts are funded from fines paid by convicted impaired drivers.
The STOP-DWI program was created to empower counties to coordinate local efforts to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes. All 62 counties have opted to participate. Some examples of programs funded by STOP-DWI are: specially trained police units dedicated to DWI enforcement, hiring of special prosecutors and probation officers to handle the caseload, monitoring ignition interlock devices, supporting rehabilitation services, and developing public information and education campaigns tailored to communities within their respective regions.
