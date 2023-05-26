Temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York state highways will be suspended from 6 a.m. today through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, to ease travel throughout the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
“Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the summer season, and New Yorkers across the state will be hitting the road to enjoy time with friends and family,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “We are suspending construction on state roads to help ease traffic and ensure that everyone is able to reach their destination safely and with minimal delays. I urge everyone traveling this weekend to do their part by planning ahead and driving responsibly.”
Motorists should be aware that some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs.
AAA predicts 42.3 million people will travel this Memorial Day weekend, an increase of 7% over 2022. With car travel alone, AAA predicts an increase of 6% from a year ago, more than two million drivers, totaling 37.1 million people.
Motorists should follow the state’s Move Over Law, which requires motorists to slow down and safely move over for law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks and construction or maintenance vehicles that are stopped along roads across the state.
All text stops will remain open, providing locations where drivers can safely and conveniently use their phones and other mobile devices for calling, texting, navigating and accessing mobile apps.
The Thruway Authority is also reminding motorists that 10 service areas are closed and under construction as part of the $450 million private investment and modernization project. Fuel services remain open at all locations. Motorists can view the service areas and plan their stops on the Thruway Authority’s website and on the free mobile app.
New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli offered, “While road construction will be suspended, motorists should continue to follow the rules of the road. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution through work zones, obey posted speed limits, be mindful of emergency and maintenance vehicle and to not drive impaired.”
