A report released Monday by the state of New York suggests visitation and tourism spending are rebounding in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in Niagara County.
The study, commissioned by the state and produced by Tourism Economics, a Philadelphia company that specializes in economics analysis and forecasting, found that tourists visiting the county in 2021 spent a total of $831 million, an increase of 9.3% when compared to pre-COVID-19 spending levels from 2019.
The report also found that visitor spending in the Greater Niagara region increased by 75%, reaching 98% of 2019 levels.
John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA, Niagara County lead tourism agency, attributed the improving tourism numbers to several factors, including the effectiveness of his agency’s marketing campaigns and the attractiveness of Niagara Falls as a destination for domestic travelers who, during the pandemic, have had limited options for traveling abroad.
“We’re drivable. We’re affordable. We’re accessible by a huge population on the east coast. We fared better than most coming out of this crisis,” he said.
Percy said the state has hired Tourism Economics to generate regional tourism reports each year since 2010. He said the Greater Niagara regional report has shown significant growth in overall tourism spending since that first year when the company found tourists contributed $451 million to the county’s economy. According to the latest report, that number increased to $831 million last year.
Percy noted that the report also found tourism as an industry is contributing to the county in other ways, including through job creation and taxes. According to the report, in 2021, visitor spending and tourism-related employment grew to $2.8 billion and 41,931 jobs, respectively. The report also found $52 million in local taxes were collected last year as a result of tourism-related spending.
“One fifth of all employment in Niagara County is tied to the tourism industry. If the industry is stronger, than our employment is stronger,” Percy said.
Percy believes destinations like the Falls benefited from an influx of domestic travelers who had limited flight options during the pandemic.
“You can still come here, check off your bucket list and roam freely and still be outdoors,” he said.
Percy said he expects Niagara County’s tourism industry will continue to grow although he said he remains cautious about the next three to four years mainly because he expects travel restrictions to continue to lift, giving travelers more options of the destinations they can visit.
On the plus side, he noted, freeing up air travel should allow international travelers who may have wanted to visit the Falls and Niagara County to do so in the future.
“The county is positioned well for continued growth as we expect to welcome more international tourists as Covid restrictions continue to lift,” he said.
To read the full regional tourism report, visit:
http://niagara-usa.s3.amazonaws.com/CMS/2344/economic-impact-of-visitors-in-new_york-2021-greater-niagara.pdf.
