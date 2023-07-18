TOWN OF NIAGARA — State Police investigators say they are continuing their investigation into a fatal crash involving a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) on an off-road path in the 5100 block of Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara on Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 4:13 p.m., when witnesses say the driver of the 2011 Can-Am UTV, who was traveling southbound in a grassy path struck a small ditch causing the vehicle to roll over. An unrestrained passenger in the UTV, Vernon J. Mt. Pleasant, 42, of Lewiston, was ejected as a result of the crash and was pinned underneath the vehicle.
UTVs are larger and more powerful that ATVs and are able to seat passengers to the side of the driver.
Witnesses to the crash were able to free Mt. Pleasant from underneath the vehicle. He was placed in the bed of a pickup truck, which was able to drive down the path from the crash site to Lockport Road. Firefighters and paramedics arrived on the scene and began administering first aid to Mt. Pleasant.
The first responders were unable to stabilize Mt. Pleasant’s condition and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the UTV was identified by State Police troopers as Melvin D. Mays Jr., 51, of Niagara Falls.
State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation detectives are leading the probe of the crash.
