Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Snow likely. High around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.