State plans "micro-cluster" virus strategy for WNY

The recent rise in local COVID-19 infections has prompted the state to put in place plans for implementing a "micro-cluster" strategy for combating the virus in Niagara County and other counties across Western New York.
During a conference call on Friday with reporters from across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the Western New York region's high infection rate continues to be an area of concern and will result in the design of a micro-cluster strategy for the area similar to those that have been implemented in other parts of the state where infection rates have exceeded the 1% mark for multiple days. The strategy, which Cuomo said would be formally unveiled on Monday, would cover Niagara County as well as Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Cuomo suggested Erie County remains the primary community of concern, noting that it has had the highest infection rate in the region in recent days. He pointed to four communities in Erie County where infection numbers have been on the rise, including the City of Buffalo and the towns of Hamburg, Tonawanda and Orchard Park.
"As a matter of context, we are obviously in a different phase with COVID, and we've been talking about it for weeks, but we have to fully acknowledge it. The fall phase the scientists all predicted was going to be worse. You're seeing global and national surges that are dramatic, and that's the new reality of COVID. The challenge for our state, like other states, is managing the increase," Cuomo said.
Cuomo's administration adopted the so-called micro-cluster approach to deal with areas of the state that have experienced upticks in infections. The strategy categorizes areas into specific zones - yellow (precautionary), orange (warning) and red (severe). The focus areas are designated based on case prevalence with restrictions imposed by the state based on severity of spread. State officials say the micro-cluster strategy helps to refine detection, mitigation and enforcement efforts.
State health officials are expected to review infection data for the region over the weekend and Cuomo said they will be in contact with local elected officials in an effort to develop a micro-cluster strategy aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus locally. Their findings are expected to be release on Monday.
"We are going to modify some micro-cluster zones in response to declining positivity rates. In Erie, Monroe, Onondaga Counties, we're going to study them over the weekend," Cuomo said. "We're going to talk to the elected officials over the weekend, try to find out exactly what is going on, so that we can design a micro-cluster strategy that is responsive. But at these numbers, and in these areas, a micro-cluster response is appropriate. We tailor the micro-cluster strategy to the particulars of that area, and therefore we want to have conversations over the weekend and then I'll have an announcement on Monday as to exactly what we're going to do. Those are the highest places in the state, but again, they're lower than Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania."
In Niagara County, officials from the health department reported 46 new positive cases on Friday, bringing the total to date countywide to 2,308. Health officials said there are currently 213 active cases, including 210 individuals who are isolating at home and three people who are hospitalized. To date, 1,993 county residents have recovered from the virus, which has claimed the lives of 102 county residents to date. As of Friday, 132,460 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Niagara County.
