New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation unveiled its proposed renderings for what a proposed complete Crow’s Nest trail would look like, from the Prospect Point viewing area in Niagara Falls State Park down to the Niagara Gorge below.
The renderings show a complete pathway, with the new path going alongside large rocks in the gorge leading to a point where guests can get a clear view next to the American falls. It then continues to a stairway shown going along the gorge wall.
Angela Berti, the marketing and public affairs manager for New York State Parks, said that people currently ride the Maid of the Mist and meander up the existing Crow’s Nest trail to hang out before turning back, with the only current option of going up and down the gorge being the elevator in the Niagara Falls Observation Tower. The added trail would also be an attraction in its own right.
“It’s going to be a really good non-mechanical means in and out of the gorge,” Berti said, “because right now it’s elevators, and if something happens, there’s no way out.”
The project was unveiled back in September when Congressman Brian Higgins announced the park received a $2.5 million grant from the National Park Service through the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The total cost of contraction is estimated to be between $5 million and $6 million
The process from planning to completion is expected to go on over the next two years, with the advertising and awarding of construction contracts taking place in the spring and summer of 2023.
Construction on the Upper Stairs will start in the fall of 2023, with that area completed and the remaining trail being constructed from the spring to fall of 2024. Railing installation will happen in spring 2025 with an opening date planned for Memorial Day 2025. Construction will also be scheduled to avoid ice in the winter and to minimize impacts to patrons and park operations.
Berti said that they took great pains to make sure the path blends in with the landscape and feels the public will love it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.