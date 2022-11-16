Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Remaining cloudy this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.