The public will get a chance later this month to hear the details of a state parks plan to spend $6 million on an extension of the “Crow’s Nest,” a walkway and viewing platform on the American side of the Falls.
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has scheduled a public information session on the project for Nov. 14. State parks officials will provide renderings of the proposed concept and other information.
The Crow’s Nest is located alongside the American Falls and is accessed by going down to the Maid of the Mist boarding area. Currently, a set of stairs allows visitors to walk halfway up to a photo opportunity area and turn around and go back. State parks officials said the proposed expansion will allow visitors to walk all the way to the top of the gorge to Prospect Point.
The improvements are being made to provide visitors with greater access, improve safety features and enhance the scenic views of the Falls, according to a state parks spokesperson.
The entire project is expected to cost about $6 million.
U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, announced in September that his office helped secure a $2.5 million grant for the project from the National Park Service throuagh the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
A release from Higgins’ office indicated that funding for Niagara Falls State Park is provided through the conservation fund’s State and Local Assistance Program, which requires a 50% match. The grants are intended to support a “seamless system of parks” across the nation.
The Crow’s Next extension meeting is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 in the training room at DeVeaux Woods State Park, 3180 DeVeaux Woods Drive.
A formal presentation will take place at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.