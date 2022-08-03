The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Niagara River Greenway Fund Standing Committee will be meeting in Niagara Falls today where it will vote on allocating funds toward removing more of the former Robert Moses Parkway.
The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. at the DeVeaux Woods State Park Castellani Building and be open to the public. $1.5 million is proposed to hire a consultant for different tasks in the scoping process, which includes concept design and traffic studies. The process will involve public outreach, creating design concepts, and create a tentative project timeline.
The second phase of removal will start at Findlay Drive and end at the Town of Lewiston, which would extend the park land further along the Niagara River Gorge. Funding has not yet been secured for future project phases and construction. This phase is expected to take 5 years to complete, from scoping to finished construction assuming funding can be obtained.
Originally built as part of the New York Power Authority’s Niagara Power Project, the Robert Moses Parkway was opened in stages between 1958 and 1967, which was viewed as necessary to reduce commuting times in the area and to enhance tourism to compete with the Canadian side of the Falls. Its critics said that it separated those living in Niagara Falls from the sites seen along the Niagara Gorge. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the parkway’s name was changed to Niagara Scenic Parkway in 2016.
The Parkway Removal Project documents state that in the past few decades, the parkway has been underutilized due to consistent population decline in the surrounding area and a growth in interest in cycling and walking.
The NYPA is also in the early stages of design for reconstruction for their bridges across the Niagara Power Plant Dam, which is located in the middle of the Phase 2 corridor. It planned on beginning public outreach on their project in 2022, but NYS Parks asked them to postpone until Phase 2 had been scoped out.
The first portion of the parkway removed was a two-mile stretch between Main Street and Findlay Drive, which was announced in 2018, along with reconstructing Whirlpool Street and a segment of Third Street to accommodate additional traffic. The resulting expansion of green space for Niagara Falls State Park, made up of hiking and biking trails, was the largest for it since its creation in 1885.
The current route starts at Findlay Drive just before Whirlpool State Park going north through Devil’s Hole State Park and the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant before passing eastward of Lewiston and Youngstown before terminating at Old Fort Niagara State Park in the west and at NY-18 to the east.
The standing committee will also consider giving $1.5 million towards the Art Park Trails Connector Project at Wednesday’s meeting.
The State Parks Standing Committee receives funds from the New York Power Authority as part of a settlement agreement related to the 50-year license received by NYPA in 2007 for the operation of the Niagara Power Project. Other standing committees that get this funding include the Greenway Ecological Standing Committee, the Host Community Greenway Fund Standing Committee, and the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee.
The Niagara River Greenway Commission is a public benefit corporation established by Chapter 460 of the laws of 2004 and charged with the planning and development of a greenway of interconnected parks, river access points and waterfront trails along the Niagara River from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario.
