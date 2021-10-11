New York State Park Police officers, assisted by a host of other local law enforcement agencies and first responders, were searching into the early evening hours on Monday for a 15-year-old boy who accidentally fell into the lower Niagara River, just off the Lower Gorge Trail in Whirlpool State Park.
Park police officers said they responded to the call for help at around 11:14 a.m. and were immediately joined by by New York State Police troopers, Niagara Falls firefighters, U..S. Border Patrol agents, US Coast Guard vessels, Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours vessels and Canadian Park Police.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection and New York State Police helicopters also aided in the search. The search efforts were centered on the Lower Gorge Trail, in the area of the cable car.
Witnesses and hikers in the area said a teen, later identified by Park police as a 15-year-old boy, had been fishing with his father in a section of the lower gorge know as “the flats”, when he slipped on the rocks jutting into the Niagara River and slid into the water.
The teen reportedly went under the fast moving water and did not resurface.
Park Police officers coordinated the multi-agency search resources for the teen. Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla said his firefighters searched along the lower river shoreline, but were unable to locate the missing teen.
In a statement released Monday night, Park police their efforts to locate the teen “included an exhaustive shoreline, air, and vessel search.”
“These initial search efforts were unsuccessful,” Park police said.
Park police said additional search efforts were ongoing.
