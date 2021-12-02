New York State has a new vaccine incentive to bolster vaccination rates among New Yorkers who enjoy the great outdoors. Anyone who receives their first vaccine dose between December 1 through December 31, 2021, will have the opportunity to enter the 'Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure' sweepstakes and a random drawing to win special prize packages tailored to anglers, hunters, and other outdoor enthusiasts.
Five entrants will be randomly selected to receive the grand prize and the opportunity to choose one of the following deluxe packages valued at approximately $2,000:
Fishing: Lifetime fishing license, fishing kayak, vest, rod and reel;
Bowhunter: Lifetime hunter and bowhunting license, high-quality crossbow package or compound bow package with ½ dozen bolts or arrows, ladder tree stand, safety harness/fall arrest system, and 10x42 binoculars;
Rifle hunter: Lifetime sportsman license, high-quality riflescope, ladder tree stand, safety harness/fall arrest system, and 10x42 binoculars;
Turkey hunter: Lifetime sportsman license, high-quality ground blind, turkey hunting vest, hen decoy pair, shotgun optical sight, slate call, and 10x42 binoculars; and
Birding: 20-60x spotting scope, 10x42 binoculars, bird feeder, bird seed, bird house, deluxe birding guide, and I Bird NY materials
Twenty-five entrants will be randomly selected to receive second tier prizes and the choice of one of the following packages, valued at approximately $1,000:
Fishing: Annual fishing license, fishing kayak, vest, rod and reel;
Bowhunter: Annual hunter and bowhunting license, high-quality crossbow OR compound bow package with ½ dozen bolts or arrows, a ladder tree stand, a safety harness/fall arrest system, and 8x42 binoculars;
Riflehunter: Annual hunting license, high-quality riflescope, a ladder tree stand, a safety harness/fall arrest system, and 8x42 binoculars;
Turkey hunter: Annual hunting license and turkey permit, high quality ground blind, turkey hunting vest, hen decoy, slate call, and 8x42 binoculars; and
Birder: 8x42 binoculars, birdfeeder, bird seed and I Bird NY materials.
The first 2,000 people to receive their first vaccination between December 1 through December 31, 2021 and enter the sweepstakes by Dec. 31, 2021, will receive a tree seedling from DEC's Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Tree Nursery in Saratoga, and their choice of either a $25 gift card for a free night of camping at a DEC campground, or a $25 gift card to a major sporting goods retailer. In addition, the 2,000 sweepstakes entrants will receive a one-year subscription to DEC's Conservationist magazine, which is currently celebrating its 75th year in publication.
Information about how to enter the sweepstakes is available on DEC's website. All eligible, vaccinated entrants must adhere to all applicable requirements to receive a hunting or fishing license in New York State, including completion of required Hunter Education courses and other rules. For more information, visit DEC's Hunting Licenses and Fishing Licenses webpages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.