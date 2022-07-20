Food. Heritage. Small business.
Those are the main focus areas of a $40 million state-funded program aimed at revitalizing the City of Niagara Falls.
Officials with the USA Niagara Development Corp., a state-run agency that oversees redevelopment efforts in the downtown area, on Wednesday offered a progress report on plans for the Niagara Falls Strategic Economic Development Fund.
Reimagining the City Market on Pine Avenue tops the list of projects in line for funding.
The state is also looking to revitalize commercial districts like Pine Avenue as well as Main and Niagara streets.
In addition, plans call for enhancing local heritage areas that celebrate historic points of interests, buildings and neighborhoods.
“Real tourists look for the cool places that the locals do,” said Paul Tronolone, vice president for Policy, Planning and Project Development with USA Niagara’s parent agency, Empire State Development Corp. “If we create great neighborhoods. The tourists will want to visit those neighborhoods.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the revitalization fund in June as part of an initiative that also includes the cities of Buffalo and Rochester.
A total of $40 million has been set aside for the Falls, including $20 million from ESD, $15 million from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and $5 million from the city.
Of the total, $19 million will be dedicated to agri-tourism and food-based entrepreneurship, with another $15 million supporting heritage tourism and $5 million for small business corridor development. The remaining $1 million has been designated for “capacity building,” which involves coordinating of branding and promoting of community assets.
In general, Tronolone said, his agency is interested in supporting projects that promote or enhance “things that define what makes Niagara Falls, Niagara Falls.”
While the process leaves open many possibilities, Tronolone described breathing new life into the City Market as a priority. Part of that effort will involve reimagining what the market looks like.
The initiative fits in with the city’s own effort to make the City Market more attractive. Mayor Robert Restaino’s administration recently reached an agreement to remove oversight of the market from a private interest, allowing the city to resume management again. Restaino said the city is now in the process of selecting a new private entity to oversee the property’s redevelopment and marketing.
The goal, he said, is to make City Market more like it once was — a destination for residents and tourists alike.
“We also think that will help drive business development along the Pine Avenue corridor,” Restaino said.
In addition to Pine Avenue, state officials intend to work with the city to redevelop other small business corridors, including those on Main and Niagara streets.
Part of the focus, Tronolone said, will involve supporting facade improvements and other exterior improvements that help improve the appeal of the business districts. He said the state is also interesting in promoting more diversity in these areas by supporting women and minority owned businesses.
“That diversity is what makes these businesses so interesting and so compelling and makes people want to come back time and time again,” Tronolone said.
On the heritage front, the state plans to make available funding for repairs to private owners of buildings and properties of significance. Plans are also in the works to create a series of activities, such as heritage walks or tours, that lead people who may be visiting Niagara Falls State Park or the Falls out into historical and cultural points of interest in surrounding neighborhoods.
“We’re trying to build up these corridors so that they become interesting for visitors and they become a source of pride for residents,” Tronolone said.
