State of the State: Health care, climate change crux of Gov. Hochul's 2022 plan

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul used her State of the State speech Wednesday to propose $2.3 billion in tax relief, boost the health care workforce by 20% and expand access to high-speed internet service with $1 billion of new state investment.

Hochul also urged lawmakers to join her in tackling one of the state’s most daunting challenges — reversing the out-migration of New Yorkers to other states with lower tax burdens. In 2021, the state lost 300,000 residents, the sharpest slide of any state.

“We are going to jumpstart our economic recovery by being the most business-friendly and worker-friendly state in the nation,” Hochul said.

Hochul’s acknowledgement that New York’s population loss is tied to the state’s economic climate represented a significant departure from the stance of her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo had claimed people were leaving the state because of its frosty winters. But Hochul said the population trend is “an alarm bell that cannot be ignored.”

As for the tax relief plan, nearly 200,000 small businesses would benefit from a $100 million program proposed by Hochul.

The package also includes $1 billion for a “middle-class property tax rebate,” with 2 million homeowners expected to be eligible for the benefit.

Beyond that, access to affordable childcare would be expanded to 100,000 additional families, with the state ponying up another $75 million in subsidies for child-care worker wages.

Hochul said she is also planning to accelerate a $1.2 billion tax cut slated to be phased in through 2025 so that it occurs earlier.

“That means more than 6 million middle-class taxpayers get more money in their pockets sooner at a time when inflation is robbing them of any gains in income,” Hochul, a Democrat from Erie County, said.

The governor also addressed the enrollment crisis at the State University campuses, which have shed nearly 20% of their students over the past decade, a drop exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September, CNHI reported the SUNY total enrollment had fallen to 375,620 students.

Hochul contended measures she will pursue — including recruiting “world class” professors and expanding tuition aid to part-time college students — will bring SUNY’s enrollment to 500,000 students by 2030.

She called SUNY and the City University systems “engines of social mobility,” noting the Stony Brook and University at Buffalo campuses are destined to become “flagship institutions.”

On the public safety front, Hochul avoided any mention of the politically thorny bail debate. Downstate Democrats, public defenders and advocates for incarcerated people argue it was appropriate when the Democratic-led Legislature and Cuomo in 2020 eliminated cash bail for most offenses, while prosecutors and police chiefs want to restore the discretionary power of judges to jail defendants they deem to be dangerous.

Hochul is expected to provide more specific details on her initiatives in the budget presentation she is slated to make later this month.

She did get specific on her plans to allow restaurants and bars to resume the sale of alcoholic beverages that can be consumed off premises —”drinks to go.” Hochul said sales of the drinks provided restaurants with “a critical revenue stream during the lean times last year.”

The Legislature would have to approve the initiative for it to be made permanent.

With the pandemic straining hospitals across the state, Hochul said the state will seek to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the next five years through programs that would provide education loan forgiveness to nurses and doctors to work in under-served regions and provide higher pay to health care professionals.

Efforts are also beginning to make it easier for businesses to qualify as minority-owned and women-owned business enterprises, which have a significant participation in state contracting, she said.

“Our goal is for New York to be known nationally as the place that grows and attracts the talent — and the businesses will follow,” Hochul said.

Hochul is also focused on expanding the state’s green energy targets. She is calling for using only electric school buses in New York by 2035 and using only electric vehicles in the state fleet of cars and trucks.

To deal with peak power constraints, she is planning to increase the network of energy-storage batteries in the state over the next several years as a way to deal with the fluctuating amounts of power generated by wind and solar installations.

The 2022 agenda also includes tapping the Environmental Defense Fund to help New Yorkers “enjoy the Adirondacks and the Catskills responsibly,” according to a Hochul administration briefing booklet accompanying the speech. “This investment will allow for critical actions to address overuse through comprehensive planning for the future, including trail safety and climate resiliency,” the briefing book said.

The state’s perennial budget woes have been alleviated by an infusion of federal stimulus dollars sent to the state treasury. Hochul, meanwhile, faces a Democratic primary for governor this year. The winner of that affair will face the state GOP nominee in the general election in November.

One of Hochul’s Democratic gubernatorial rivals, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island, tore into the governor’s speech, emphasizing she offered no ideas for dealing with the bail issue.

“The governor today said she wanted a ‘New Era’ for New York, yet she ducked fixing the bail crisis that is helping fuel crime, failed to fix the chaos due to her lack of a COVID plan, and won’t stop the pay to play mess that corrupts Albany,” Suozzi said.

Hochul’s speech was warmly received by the president of the Business Council of the State of New York, Heather Briccetti.

“In particular, we were encouraged to see proposals for investments in economic development, small businesses relief, improved workforce development, and access to affordable childcare, among others,” Briccetti said.

Dr. Joseph Sellers of Cobleskill, president of the Medical Society of the State of New York, said several of Hochul’s initiatives will “provide some stability to New York’s extraordinary but beleaguered health care system weary of two years of fighting to save the lives of New Yorkers through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“These include incentives to train and keep physicians and other critically needed health care providers in New York State, expanded availability of affordable health insurance coverage for our patients, and expanding the delivery of care via telehealth,” Sellers said.