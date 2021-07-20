Falls police said a "micro-storm" around 6 p.m. Tuesday, triggered flash flooding in the city's North End and DeVeaux neighborhoods.
The second heavy rainstorm within days of the last hit the area hard.
Following the Tuesday afternoon rainstorm, a state of emergency was declared countywide that included a driving ban as emergency crews worked to clear away debris or move vehicles incapacitated by flood waters. The worst of the storm on the eastern end of the county centered on the city and towns of Lockport and areas north of the escarpment, county officials said.
In the Falls, water was reportedly backed up in intersections and streets in those areas. Police said even SUVs were having some difficulty in navigating the water.
It was not clear if there was any significant damage to businesses or residential properties.
Police said they were continuing to monitor the flooding and were responding to calls for assistance by the rising water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.