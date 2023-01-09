The New York State Senate Republican Conference on Monday announced the details of its “Rescue New York” 2023 legislative agenda.
Basically, this is what the GOP members of the state legislature say needs to happen to “make New York great again.”
Here’s a few items from the basic list: get tough on crime, lower taxes and eliminate business-crippling regulations.
A few items under the agenda’s “create a more affordable New York” really caught my eye, including one suggesting that the Empire State needs to cut its highest-in-the-nation tax burden, control government spending and reduce the cost of living for families and all residents.
“We continue to struggle with the economic aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record inflation and increased costs on everything from groceries to gas and home heating fuels, but One-Party Rule continues to fail to address these important issues,” said state Sen. and Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda.
Uh, what’s with this “we” stuff?
Let’s not forget that New York state lawmakers, Republicans included, started out 2023 in a position most of the rest of us — nearly all of the rest of us — can and never will find ourselves in.
At the end of December, they voted to give themselves their own pay raises.
Not just any pay raises, mind you.
Whopping raises of $32,000 each per year.
That’s a full-time salary for a lot of people, including those currently laboring under New York’s new minimum wage, which got a boost on Jan. 1 as well, up to $14.20 per hour.
It’s not quite $32,000 per year, but it’s something, I guess.
Rising prices for just about everything from food to gas to home heating and rent are crushing a lot of people right now.
Excuse me for not wanting to count Albany lawmakers among them.
With their own votes, they moved their base salaries up to $142,000 per year, a 29% pay hike from 2022.
New York’s illustrious legislature is now the highest paid in the nation, surpassing California.
It’s not bad work if you can get it to be sure.
To be fair, when the pay hike was first being considered last year, Ortt did at least correctly note that such a raise would be “patently offensive” to the people he represents in his district and to constituents all across the state.
Despite the criticism, the deal still got done and the raises are now the law of the land.
For me and a lot of people I know, having a six-figure salary in a community feels like it would be real “problem-solving” kind of money.
Imagine, right now, with each sticker-shocking trip to the grocery store, knowing that whatever cost of living increase you may be facing would be largely offset, if not entirely offset with more left over, by an extra pre-tax income per week of $615.
You can’t imagine it because it’s not your reality.
Your employer would never allow you to vote yourself a 29% pay hike.
In these challenging times, you’re more likely to have been told at year’s end that there won’t be any raises and, just like last year and the year before that and the year before that, you’ll have to be satisfied with doing more with less.
So, OK, the Republicans want to “save” New York and I’m sure, although they haven’t announced anything formally, the Democrats in Albany will have their own ideas for building back a better New York in due time.
Before they came up with a plan for rescuing the entire state, they agreed to bank an extra 32 grand for themselves.
It’s smart, real smart, to build in a financial cushion considering the difficult times we are all facing.
As for the rest of us, as always, we get to pay for it all.
Feeling rescued yet?
