Niagara Falls and several New York state landmarks are shining blue and yellow through Sunday in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
New York remains engaged with the Biden administration and is prepared to support refugees of the crisis and welcome them to the state.
"New York is the proud home of the largest Ukrainian population in the United States and we condemn the unjust and unconscionable violence being perpetrated against the people of Ukraine," Governor Hochul said. "We stand in solidarity with those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones, and our prayers are with the innocent victims as they fight to maintain their freedom as a sovereign people and nation."
The landmarks to be lit in solidarity with the people of Ukraine include:
• One World Trade Center
• Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
• Kosciuszko Bridge
• The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
• State Education Building
• Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
• Empire State Plaza
• State Fairgrounds - Main Gate and Expo Center
• The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge
• Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
• Albany International Airport Gateway
• Fairport Lift Bridge
