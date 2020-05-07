Officials in Niagara County say representatives of the New York State Health Department will be paying a visit next week to a long-term care facility in the Town of Newfane that has experienced a growing number of deaths and infections related to COVID-19.
Multiple county officials confirmed for the newspaper that they have been told the state will visit Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Center either Monday or Tuesday.
During her daily briefing on the county's COVID-19 response on Thursday, Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, said it was her understanding the state would be visiting the facility early next week.
"That is something that needs to happen and happen quickly," Wydysh said.
The Town of Newfane has the second highest number of confirmed cases in Niagara County, trailing behind only the City of Niagara Falls. The nursing home has been a source of concern about virus infections and virus-related deaths in recent weeks.
Town Supervisor Tim Horanburg and Legislator John Syracuse, R-Newfane, both confirmed the visit they were told would be either Monday or Tuesday.
"I know they are going to do some testing on the employees and they are doing whatever they can to help them with their staffing," Horanburg said.
Horanburg said he has been in touch with representatives from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, who were instrumental in moving Newfane Rehab up on the priority list for visits by state health officials.
"They were doing all the nursing home but with a little assistance Newfane got moved right up," he said.
The manager of Newfane Rehab has not responded to numerous requests for comment from the newspaper.
Horanburg said Newfane Rehab has had 10 individuals die from COVID-19 in the last six days, adding that additional testing has shown more individuals, including workers, have been confirmed positive at the site. According to date from the state health department, as of Wednesday, there have been nine confirmed COVID-19 deaths and six presumed COVID deaths at the facility.
County officials also announced four additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 42 deaths.The deaths involved a 61-year-old female, a 64-year-old female, a 95-year-old female and a 51-year-old male, all of whom had underlying health conditions.
There were 24 new confirmed cases announced on Thursday as well, bringing the total to date in the county to 640. As of Thursday, there are 287 active cases, 311 people have recovered and 4,105 people have been tested, county officials said.
Jeffrey Hammond, a spokesperson for the New York State Health Department, said the Division of Nursing Homes Surveillance team has conducted 86 Infection Control Focus Surveys at nursing homes and 68 adult care facilities; made 744 calls to assess their ability to provide quality care and opened 2,731 complaint investigations, since March 1, 2020.
“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, DOH continues to proactively allocate critical resources to nursing homes, which includes DOH employees testing residents and staff to help protect this susceptible population. DOH has also launched multiple unannounced COVID-19 focus inspections at nursing homes throughout New York State. DOH will continue to work with administrators of all nursing homes to do everything possible to protect the health, well-being and privacy of the residents who call these facilities home," Hammond said.
