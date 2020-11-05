State grants COVID testing license to Falls school district

The New York State Department of Health has approved the Niagara Falls City School District as the first area school district to become a COVID-19 testing site. The District’s testing license runs from Nov. 23, 2020 to Nov. 23, 2022.
The district will provide a rapid swab test for COVID-19 with results available within 15 minutes. District nurses will perform the free testing under the direction of school district medical and laboratory director Dr. Jo Silvaroli, nurse practitioner.
Dr. Silvaroli said that any individual referred to a school’s isolation room will be required to see his or her primary care provider. If the primary care provider requests a COVID-19 test, the student or staff member is free to make an appointment at the district’s free rapid testing center.
"I am pleased to have the opportunity to provide this service for our school district community,” said Dr. Silvaroli. “Students and staff who have received a negative rapid test result will now be able to return to work and in-school learning sooner; as long as their symptoms are improving and they are fever-free for 24 hours without medication.”
NFCSD Superintendent Mark Laurrie said COVID-19 testing at the schools will help keep students from missing valuable instruction time.
“Students who had to wait three to seven days to receive their test results and were subject to quarantine missed vital time in the classroom,” said Laurrie. “Rapid testing protects and preserves the education time our students need.”
Laurrie said the license services all district schools, allowing the for the testing lab to be taken "on the road."
“We have not decided as to whether or not we’ll utilize this option," Laurrie said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.