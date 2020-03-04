State grant to help Falls students with tech ed

Along with several other school districts, the Niagara Falls City School District has been awarded a $2.8 Million grant as a part of New York State’s Cohort V of the Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) Program.
P-Tech grants are designed to help students in New York state prepare for highly skilled jobs in technology, manufacturing, and finance. Using this model, the program is designed to combine a high school education with college and career training that targets academically and economically at-risk students.
Mark Laurrie, Superintendent of the Niagara Falls School District, said he is glad to see the funds come though. He said the grants will be used to allow students to earn a two-year degree while still in high school.
“The P-Tech grant will be used to partner with Niagara County Community College to have a cohort of students be on a duel path of graduating from high school and obtaining an associate’s degree in the area of industrial technology,” Laurrie said. “The money from the grant will pay for high school kids to take college level classes with support, counseling and direction. The goal of it is to have students receive their associate’s degree and high school diploma at the same time, if they complete and pass everything at the same time, in industrial manufacturing.”
Students will begin this program in ninth grade and will be taking all of the courses necessary to be a community college student, Laurrie added. Some of the courses will be in technology, industrial technology, design and a slew of others. The requirements for the program go beyond an interest in industrial technology but include a very strong aptitude in math, which Laurrie deemed the most rigorous part of the program. He said the program will allow for numerous partnerships to be developed with companies involved in this field.
“They’ll be doing it in a multitude of ways,” Laurrie said. “They’ll be doing it during their normal class day at the high school. There may be some requirements to go in the summer. There may be some requirements of some classes that they take on campus. It will be a true hybrid mix of in their high school, during the summer, and at the college.”
The program is slated to begin this year with 25 students being selected this spring and enrolled in courses in the fall. The grant is a six-year grant with the expectation that 25 kids are added to the cohort each year. By the end of the six years, Laurrie projected there will be 150 students involved in the program.
Once students complete the program, they will be able to venture into the fields of electronic technology and all of the necessary trades and manufacturing industry. Since the grant was written specifically for students to go into the field of industrial manufacturing, Laurrie said it would take a great deal for the program to be altered to allow students to examine other STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields.
Upon successful completion of the program, students will be given the exclusive first opportunity to interview for jobs with specific companies in that specific field. The P-Tech grants are designed around six core values that will offer students the best access to educational development
“There’s a huge demand for students to get into this field,” Laurrie said. “You know how desperate this area is in the trades of electronics or machinists or electricians. The genesis of it was for kids to walk out of high school to not only have a two-year degree but also have an upper hand in getting a job straight out of high school. And, getting paid at a much higher level based on their background.”
Some of the other schools that received funding through the program included Buffalo’s Information Technology program and the Cheektowaga Central School District in Erie County, the Ellenville Central School District in Ulster County, and the Freeport Union Free School District in Nassau County.
