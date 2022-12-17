ALBANY — A new model policy for police use of drones offers guideposts designed to protect individuals from unauthorized surveillance in places where they have an expectation of privacy — such as their homes and yards.
The use of police unmanned drones is now commonplace in New York and other states, though there is no blanket national policy governing the use of the devices, other than Federal Aviation Administration regulations.
Adopted by the state Municipal Police Training Council, the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Model Policy is now being shared by state officials with local, county and state law enforcement agencies.
The New York Civil Liberties Union has registered strong concerns with police agencies using drones for surveillance work.
The model policy addresses privacy matters several times.
“Absent a warrant or exigent circumstances, operators and observers shall adhere to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) altitude regulations and shall not intentionally record or transmit images of any location where a person would have a reasonable expectation of privacy (e.g., residence, yard, enclosure),” the document states.
The policy also advises that “operators and observers shall take reasonable precautions to avoid inadvertently recording or transmitting images of areas where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy.”
Examples of “reasonable precautions,” as stated in the document, include deactivating or turning imaging devices away from people in private spaces during the drone flights.
Should any police agency wonder whether it could employ armed drones to gain a tactical edge during an armed confrontation, the policy nips that idea in the bud. “Weapons shall not be affixed to UASs,” the document bluntly states.
Last June, one Taser manufacturer, Axon, announced it had designed a drone armed with a Taser device that could be used to incapacitate an individual perpetrating a mass shooting in a school building. Several days later, after the announcement sparked an uproar, the company said it was shelving its plan to produce the equipment. The plan had called for the armed drones to be pre-installed in school ceilings so they could be quickly deployed.
The president of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York, J. Anthony Jordan, the Washington County district attorney, said drones have proven to be a useful and efficient modern tool for law enforcement.
“The Municipal Police Training Council’s policies and guidelines will be helpful to understand the proper use of drones in search and rescue missions, crime scenes, natural disasters and the many other ways this emerging technology is being incorporated into police agencies in New York state,” Jordan said.
The updated model policy was also welcomed by Peter Kehoe, director of the New York State Sheriffs Association.
“We’re all trying to balance the good that comes with the development of drones along with the potential negative side of it, trying to maximize the good while minimizing the negative,” said Kehoe. “Having a policy in place helps law enforcement do that balancing so we can do the best we can for public safety without impinging on people’s privacy.”
He said those enlisted by the training council “put a lot of thought into this and resolved a lot of the questions the agencies would have.”
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said there is no merit to claims by some critics of police that drones are used for unauthorized surveillance.
Those who remain convinced that police have been given too much leeway to use drones in investigations have the option of framing a court challenge to the deployment of police drones, DuMond said. “If that happens, ultimately the court will make a determination,” he said.
In a report released last month, the New York Civil Liberties Union contended there is insufficient public oversight for the hundreds of drones that have been acquired by law enforcement agencies throughout the state.
The advocacy group alleged drones deployed by some agencies are equipped with “invasive surveillance technologies and have the capacity to be weaponized,” though it conceded it had no evidence to indicate police have armed the devices.
CNHI reached out to the NYCLU for comment on the model policy. An NYCLU spokesman, Mohamed Taguine, said the organization’s senior tech and privacy strategist was traveling and not immediately available for comment.
The state Division of Criminal Justice Services acknowledged the policy was crafted with input from State Police, the Sheriff’s Association, the state Association of Chiefs of Police, State University Police, the New York City Police Department, the Federal Aviation Administration and the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.
Kehoe noted police agencies are not required to abide by model policies but suggested it is prudent they do so.
