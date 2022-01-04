State Firemen's group celebrating 150 years

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Overcast skies and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.