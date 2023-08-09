Firefighters today are responding to more calls than ever before, which are increasingly diverse, between medical emergencies to flooded basements, downed power lines, automobile accidents — and of course all types of fires.
With volunteer fire departments facing recruitment challenges across the state, one way to ensure members for the future is to invest in junior firefighters — those under the age of 18 who are interested in future opportunities in becoming a volunteer firefighter once they are of age to service their community.
During its annual convention, the Firefighter’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) and the Youth in the Fire Service Committee will welcome dozens of Junior Firefighters, Explorers and RAMS, who will gather for an up-front, first-hand look at what it takes to become a firefighter from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wheatfield Training Center, 2179 River Road. A lunch break will take place at noon with closing remarks will follow.
The teens registered to attend on Saturday are coming from the greater Niagara County area and will receive intense firefighting training. This year, the teens will make their way through stations to perform focused on Hazmat, roof rescue, hose work, search-and-rescue, engine company operations and fire survival skills following essential lessons taught by expert instructors.
Saturday’s event is part of the 151st annual Convention of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York which kicks off Thursday at the Niagara Falls Convention Center where hundreds of volunteer firefighters from across New York state will assemble.
Notable events during the FASNY convention include Thursday’s Memorial Service and Hero Award Ceremony where FASNY’s highest honor for bravery — the Firefighter and of the Year Award — will be presented to a first responder who has demonstrated courage and action above and beyond the call of duty. This year, the Firefighter of the Year Award will be awarded to Lt. Dustin Berry of the Riverhead Volunteer Fire Department, who demonstrated great bravery in December 2022 when he responded to a rapidly spreading fire in Riverhead.
“We are thrilled to be bringing the FASNY convention back here to Niagara Falls for 2023,” FASNY president and lifelong Niagara County resident Edward Tase, Jr. of Lockport said last month. “FASNY has a long history of holding our convention in our area dating back to 1877, when the convention was held in Lockport, and we have been holding our annual gatherings right here in Niagara Falls since 1892. As both FASNY President and a Niagara County resident, I am very proud that we are hosting the 151st annual convention right here in Niagara Falls.”
The 152nd annual FASNY Convention is scheduled to return to Niagara Falls in August of 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.