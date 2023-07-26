The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) will be bringing its 151st annual convention to Niagara Falls Aug. 8 through the 12 at the Sheraton Niagara Falls on Third Street and the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Nearly 1,000 people, including volunteer firefighters and their guests from across New York state, vendors and visiting dignitaries, will attend the convention and related events. The convention is being held in Niagara Falls for the ninth time and this is the 12th time Niagara County has hosted this event. A total of 40 FASNY annual conventions have been held in Western New York since the association was founded in 1872.
The hundreds of visitors to Niagara Falls for the FASNY convention are expected to generate approximately $757,639 in economic activity in the region that week. This includes over 1,100 hotel stay nights, meals, social activities and other travel-related expenditures.
“We are pleased to welcome FASNY back to Niagara Falls USA, as the event creates a positive economic impact for the destination. Niagara Falls provides the perfect backdrop for conferences, giving attendees an opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Niagara Falls State Park and to explore the iconic attractions and activities throughout the county”, says John Percy, president and CEO for Destination Niagara USA.
Activities for the week will include a golf tournament at the Hyde Park Golf Course, the Past Presidents Dinner at the Frontier Volunteer Fire Co.’s fire hall, convention ceremonies and proceedings at the Sheraton Niagara Falls and the Convention Center – including FASNY’s annual Hero Awards presentation, training sessions on key fire service topics including electric vehicle fires, a block party and a Youth Day event filled with hands-on training for junior firefighters at the Wheatfield Training Center on River Road. (Niagara County hosted the inaugural FASNY Youth Day in 2009 as part of the 137th convention.)
“We are thrilled to be bringing the FASNY convention back here to Niagara Falls for 2023,” said FASNY president and lifelong Niagara County resident Edward Tase, Jr. of Lockport. “FASNY has a long history of holding our convention in our area dating back to 1877, when the convention was held in Lockport, and we have been holding our annual gatherings right here in Niagara Falls since 1892. As both FASNY President and a Niagara County resident, I am very proud that we are hosting the 151st annual convention right here in Niagara Falls.”
The 152nd annual FASNY Convention is scheduled to return to Niagara Falls in August of 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.