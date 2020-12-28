New York state is making progress in administering the first COVID-19 dose and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said nearly more than 250,000 additional doses are expected to arrive as soon as this week.
In an update on Monday, Cuomo announced that 140,000 New Yorkers have now received the first dose of the virus vaccine.
Cuomo also said the state is in line to receive another 259,000 doses this week, including 139,400 doses which are coming from Pfizer and 119,600 doses were are due to arrive from Moderna.
Cuomo said the state is now expanding its list of “priority populations” for vaccine eligibility, with the addition of urgent care center employees, residents of the Office of Addiction Services and Supports’ congregate facilities and individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff like those found in Niagara County. Cuomo said Vaccines will continue to be distributed for high-risk hospital workers, federally qualified health center employees, EMS, coroners, medical examiners, funeral workers and residents and staff of Office for People with Developmental Disabilities and Office of Mental Health facilities. Next week, Cuomo said the state expects to expand the list to include ambulatory care workers and public-facing public health workers.
Cuomo tempered the promising news about the expansion of the vaccine recipients list with words of caution about the potential dangers of New Yorkers letting their guards down where their approach to the virus concerned.
As of Sunday, the governor’s office reported a statewide positivity rate of 8.33%. In addition, the state reported 7,559 patient who were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of those, the governor’s office said 1,222 were being treated in intensive care units and 717 were intubated.
Cuomo reminded state residents that they “have the power” to determine the future because their actions “will ultimately determine the spread.”
“We’ve have begun seeing increases in positivity across the nation throughout the past several days and New York has not been immune to that trend,” Cuomo said. “While our experts work to determine whether this uptick is a statistical anomaly due to reduced testing over the holiday weekend, or if this is a result of pre-Christmas spread which is being evidenced now, we all know what we have to do in the meantime - wear a mask, socially distance and avoid gatherings. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel and New York is leading the nation in distributing the vaccine to get us there, but as we approach the end of the holiday season, the rest of us must stay tough. Remember - if we act smart, than we can avoid shutdowns and win this war.”
