New Yorkers have a new way to show regional pride when traveling across the state or the country.
This month, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles unveiled a variety of designs for new regional license plates, 10 for each of the state’s various regions. For Western New York, its plate features none other than Niagara Falls.
DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder was on hand at Niagara Falls State Park Friday introducing the design. Anyone across the state can get a particular regional design, not just the one for where they live.
“There are people from all over the state who will be most proud to have a regional Niagara Falls plate,” Schroeder said. “I do believe it’s going to be fun to track New Yorkers across the state who may cross over to a region.”
The waterfalls have been featured on the main state license plates twice before, the current plates introduced in June 2020 and those used from January 2001 to March 2010.
Other regional plates include the Montauk Point Lighthouse for Long Island, the State Capitol for the Capitol Region, and Syracuse’s Landmark Theater for Central New York.
Along with these regional plates, a redesigned Buffalo Bills-themed plate was unveiled too, one featuring the team logo and Highmark Stadium rather than just a Bills helmet.
According to the state DMV website, these custom plates have an initial fee of $60 and annual renewal fee of $31.25 for assigned plates and $91.25 for initial fee and $62.50 for annual renewal fee for personalized plates. Schroeder said they already had 400 sales and inquiries about them over the past few weeks.
The state DMV has more than 200 different custom license plate designs, including representing different military branches, sports teams, causes, and professions.
These new plates can be ordered through any DMV office, through the DMV website, or through the county clerk office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.